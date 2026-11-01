'Irumudi' makers face notice over child artist's working conditions
What's the story
The Telangana labour department has issued a notice to the makers of Ravi Teja's Irumudi, following a complaint about the working conditions of child actor Nakshathra. The complaint was filed by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum), who raised concerns about Nakshathra's working hours and remuneration. A meeting with producers Mythri Movie Makers has been scheduled for November 4 at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.
Investigation underway
Department seeks several documents related to Nakshathra
The department will also probe whether the language used during a promotional event for Irumudi compromised Nakshathra's dignity and safety, Hindustan Times reported.
The department has asked for documents related to the District Magistrate's permission, parental consent, working hours, attendance, educational arrangements, and safety measures.
They have also sought records of Nakshathra's participation in promotional activities and whether 20% of her remuneration was deposited into a fixed deposit account in her name.
Past incident
Teja faced backlash for using derogatory term for Nakshathra
The notice comes after Teja faced backlash for allegedly using a derogatory term for Nakshathra at an Irumudi pre-release event in August.
When asked by Nakshathra what nickname he would give her, Teja reportedly used an objectionable term twice, as those around him laughed awkwardly.
Despite fans defending his actions, claiming it was a term of endearment, others criticized the actor for his choice of words.
Neither Teja nor the film's team has addressed the controversy publicly.