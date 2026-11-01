'Irumudi' makers face notice over child artist's working conditions

The department will also probe whether the language used during a promotional event for Irumudi compromised Nakshathra's dignity and safety, Hindustan Times reported.

The department has asked for documents related to the District Magistrate's permission, parental consent, working hours, attendance, educational arrangements, and safety measures.

They have also sought records of Nakshathra's participation in promotional activities and whether 20% of her remuneration was deposited into a fixed deposit account in her name.