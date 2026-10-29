November 2026 film lineup led by 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Entertainment
November 2026 is packed with new movies for every mood.
Things start off big with Ramayana: Part 1 on November 5, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash under Nitesh Tiwari's direction.
Toward the end of the month, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Mysaa drop on November 27, bringing fresh drama and action to the mix.
India picks 'Gondhal' for Oscars
Mookuthi Amman 2 arrives on November 6, with Nayanthara returning as the titular goddess.
If thrillers are your thing, Gondhal releases November 13: it's a psychological thriller by Santosh Davakhar and has already been picked as India's official entry for the next Oscars.
Looks like movie nights this month are sorted!