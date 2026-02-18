Now, you can shop MTV Splitsvilla contestants' outfits in-stream
JioHotstar just dropped a new feature called Shop the Look on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16, letting you buy outfits worn by female contestants—surfaced contextually below the video player as you watch.
Launched with fashion brand NEWME, this is the first instance of an Indian fashion brand enabling real-time, in-stream shopping on a domestic reality television show.
How does it work?
Watching on your phone? You'll spot the female contestants' looks—athleisure, party fits, date-night styles—right below the video.
Tap "Shop Now" and grab your favorite pieces without leaving JioHotstar.
Early birds get discounts and free delivery too.
What's next for JioHotstar?
JioHotstar plans to expand this feature into beauty, accessories—even food and groceries.
With top Splitsvilla creators boasting 1.5 million+ followers each, it's all about turning style inspo from your faves into instant buys for fans like you.