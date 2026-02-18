Now, you can shop MTV Splitsvilla contestants' outfits in-stream Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

JioHotstar just dropped a new feature called Shop the Look on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16, letting you buy outfits worn by female contestants—surfaced contextually below the video player as you watch.

Launched with fashion brand NEWME, this is the first instance of an Indian fashion brand enabling real-time, in-stream shopping on a domestic reality television show.