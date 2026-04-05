Nowlakha wins Best Cinematography for 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Screen Awards

Screen Academy comprises 53 voting members

Started by The Indian Express Group, these awards are all about spotlighting real talent in movies.

Winners are picked by the Screen Academy, a group of 53 filmmakers and cultural figures who use a fair, structured voting system with detailed grading guidelines framed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar.

With respected names like Vidya Balan and Resul Pookutty involved, the awards focus on integrity and genuine recognition in cinema.