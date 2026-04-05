Nowlakha wins Best Cinematography for 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Screen Awards
Vikash Nowlakha just won Best Cinematography at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for his work on Dhurandhar.
The Mumbai ceremony on Sunday saw him stand out among strong contenders like Pratik Shah (Homebound) and Swapnil S Sonawane (Superboys of Malegaon).
The award was handed over by Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak, a pretty special moment.
Screen Academy comprises 53 voting members
Started by The Indian Express Group, these awards are all about spotlighting real talent in movies.
Winners are picked by the Screen Academy, a group of 53 filmmakers and cultural figures who use a fair, structured voting system with detailed grading guidelines framed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar.
With respected names like Vidya Balan and Resul Pookutty involved, the awards focus on integrity and genuine recognition in cinema.