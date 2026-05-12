NTR and Neel to unveil 'NTRNEEL' 1st look May 19
Entertainment
Jr NTR is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new film, currently referred to as NTRNEEL.
The big reveal, title and first look, is expected to happen on May 19, 2026, while the movie itself hits theaters on June 11, 2027.
The latest poster shows Jr NTR in a gritty, shadowy avatar standing on rocky ground, with the vibe summed up by the caption: "His reign... His soil... June 11, 2027... It is...."
NTR's 'Dragon' casting and Srinivas film
Dragon stars Rukmini Vasanth alongside Jr NTR, with Anil Kapoor also joining the cast.
And if you're a Jr NTR fan, there's more! He's also set to work with director Trivikram Srinivas next, with updates expected around his birthday celebrations.