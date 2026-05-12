NTR and Neel to unveil 'NTRNEEL' 1st look May 19 Entertainment May 12, 2026

Jr NTR is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new film, currently referred to as NTRNEEL.

The big reveal, title and first look, is expected to happen on May 19, 2026, while the movie itself hits theaters on June 11, 2027.

The latest poster shows Jr NTR in a gritty, shadowy avatar standing on rocky ground, with the vibe summed up by the caption: "His reign... His soil... June 11, 2027... It is...."