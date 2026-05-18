When, where to watch 'NTR Neel's first look 

The first look of NTR Neel will be revealed in select theaters and digitally, according to the makers. The announcement post on X read, "Before the clock strikes May 20... the celebrations begin across India #NTRNeel First Glimpse arrives at 11:52 PM IST on May 19th in selected theatres & digitally." A previous tweet read: "20.5937° N, 78.9629° E A nationwide destruction protocol begins. T-MINUS 08 May 19 * 23:52 IST #NTRNeel First Glimpse strikes in selected theaters & digitally."

Cast details

Film set in 1969 near borders of China, Bhutan, India

Apart from Jr NTR, NTR Neel also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a significant role. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Set in 1969, the story unfolds near the borders of China, Bhutan, and India's Golden Triangle. It has been described as an epic action saga with emotionally charged incidents that take place over a periodic timeline; people's lives are all connected. The first-look will kick off the lead star's 43rd birthday celebration.