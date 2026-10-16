NTR returns to 'Dragon' filming after August 2026 shoulder surgery
Entertainment
Jr. NTR has officially returned to filming Dragon after taking a break for shoulder surgery in August 2026.
He got injured during an intense action scene, but now he's back and, according to a production insider, his return has really lifted the team's spirits.
Neel's 'Dragon' release set June 2027
Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is shaping up to be a grand-scale action film with Jr. NTR in the lead.
While the plot is still under wraps, fans can expect his signature high-energy performance and some major action sequences.
The movie is set to hit theaters in June 2027.