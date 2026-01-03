Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are engaged!

Nupur Sanon (yes, Kriti Sanon's sister) just got engaged to singer Stebin Ben. The big day is set for January 11 in Udaipur, with celebrations running from January 9-11. They'll wrap things up with a Mumbai reception on January 13. The couple made it official by sharing dreamy yacht proposal pics on Instagram.

"Easiest yes I've ever had to say" Nupur shared her excitement online, posting photos of the proposal and showing off her diamond ring.

Her caption summed it up: "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."

Their careers so far Nupur became popular after starring in the music video Filhall with Akshay Kumar and later appeared in Pop Kaun? on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stebin is known for hits like Baarish Ban Jaana and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq.