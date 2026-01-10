Next Article
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding celebrations kick off with a fun sangeet
Entertainment
Singer-actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben just started their wedding festivities with a lively sangeet night.
The couple brought the energy, dancing to "Gallan Goodiyaan" and even treating everyone to Nupur's special performance of "Sajnaji Vaari."
Nupur's sister, actress Kriti Sanon, joined in too, making the night feel extra joyful.
Style highlights and what's next
Nupur looked stunning in a mirror-work lehenga by ITRH, while Stebin matched her vibe in a gold sherwani by Abhinav Mishra.
Kriti also rocked a Mishra-designed lehenga for the occasion.
The big day is set for January 11, 2026, in Rajasthan—this sangeet was just the beginning of their grand celebration.