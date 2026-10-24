Nurse identifies Mohammed Shariful in Khan and Kapoor home intrusion

The nurse described waking up to find Shariful near Jeh's bed and being attacked with a hexa blade when she tried to intervene.

The noise brought Jeh's nanny, who eventually managed to step out of the room and raise an alarm. Saif and Kareena rushed in.

Saif confronted Shariful and got injured during the struggle. The family managed to lock themselves in a room while Shariful fled.

The trial is ongoing after Shariful's guilty plea was rejected twice.