Nurse identifies Mohammed Shariful in Khan and Kapoor home intrusion
In the latest update on the Saif Ali Khan home intrusion case, the family's nurse identified Mohammed Shariful as the person who broke into their Bandra house on the night of January 15-16, 2025.
According to her court testimony, Shariful demanded money and said, "₹1 crore," and attacked staff members before escaping.
Khan injured confronting Mohammed Shariful
The nurse described waking up to find Shariful near Jeh's bed and being attacked with a hexa blade when she tried to intervene.
The noise brought Jeh's nanny, who eventually managed to step out of the room and raise an alarm. Saif and Kareena rushed in.
Saif confronted Shariful and got injured during the struggle. The family managed to lock themselves in a room while Shariful fled.
The trial is ongoing after Shariful's guilty plea was rejected twice.