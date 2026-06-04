Nushrratt Bharuccha addresses 'moaning' video controversy: 'Here's the reality...'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video clip she shared on her Instagram Stories. The clip, which celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL win, sparked speculation as users claimed they heard "moaning-like" sounds in the background. In response to this, Bharuccha clarified that the audio was actually from a young puppy crying at a friend's home where she was watching the match.
Clarification
'This is the video made by my friend at...'
Taking to her Instagram Story, Bharuccha said, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf." "So here's the reality. I was watching the match at my friend's house, and their young puppy was making these crying 'sounds.'" "This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle."
Appeal
She deleted the video out of caution
Bharuccha further revealed she had deleted the original video out of caution, fearing misunderstandings like this one. "People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly." "Think and act responsibly!" She also shared a clip from the same place, giving a glimpse of the puppy in question. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.