Nushrratt Bharuccha addresses 'moaning' video controversy: 'Here's the reality...'

Clarification

'This is the video made by my friend at...'

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bharuccha said, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf." "So here's the reality. I was watching the match at my friend's house, and their young puppy was making these crying 'sounds.'" "This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle."