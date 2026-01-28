Nykaa Cosmetics launches 'Bridgerton'-inspired makeup collection
What's the story
Nykaa Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. The Nykaa Cosmetics x Bridgerton Collection includes a face palette, lipsticks, and nail polishes reflecting the show's signature aesthetic. Prices range from ₹349 to ₹999, with products available on Nykaa's online platforms and at select stores.
Product details
The face palette is an all-in-one product
The ₹999 face palette is promoted as an all-in-one product, featuring matte eyeshadows, shimmer and glitter shades, a marbled eyeshadow, contour, blush, and a jelly shimmer topper. The Nykaa Cosmetics x Bridgerton Collection also features eight lipstick shades, each priced at ₹799. The packaging of the lipsticks has a detachable butterfly charm that can be worn as a ring. The collection is rounded off with nail polishes priced at ₹349 each in five glitter finishes and five pastel high-gloss shades.
Statement
'Its beauty, style, and storytelling...'
Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa and Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, said in a statement, "Bridgerton is a cultural moment that goes beyond the screen." "Its beauty, style, and storytelling inspire creativity and spark trends." "By bringing the Bridgerton aesthetic to India through a modern, accessible collection, we are creating products that resonate with young consumers while staying true to Nykaa's commitment to performance and quality."