Nykaa Cosmetics launches 'Bridgerton'-inspired makeup collection

Product details

The face palette is an all-in-one product

The ₹999 face palette is promoted as an all-in-one product, featuring matte eyeshadows, shimmer and glitter shades, a marbled eyeshadow, contour, blush, and a jelly shimmer topper. The Nykaa Cosmetics x Bridgerton Collection also features eight lipstick shades, each priced at ₹799. The packaging of the lipsticks has a detachable butterfly charm that can be worn as a ring. The collection is rounded off with nail polishes priced at ₹349 each in five glitter finishes and five pastel high-gloss shades.