Nyong'o criticized after Musk backs doubts over 'The Odyssey' casting

Nyong'o defends role, credits Nolan's script

Nyong'o addressed the backlash by highlighting that The Odyssey is set in a mythological world and features a globally diverse cast.

She shared, "Our cast is representative of the world," and added, "You can't perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks?", crediting Nolan's script for letting her dig deeper into Helen.