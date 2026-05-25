Nyong'o criticized after Musk backs doubts over 'The Odyssey' casting
Lupita Nyong'o, cast as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, is facing criticism after Elon Musk backed a post questioning her fit for the role.
Some online argued she was chosen just to avoid controversy and didn't match the "classic" image of Helen.
Nyong'o defends role, credits Nolan's script
Nyong'o addressed the backlash by highlighting that The Odyssey is set in a mythological world and features a globally diverse cast.
She shared, "Our cast is representative of the world," and added, "You can't perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks?", crediting Nolan's script for letting her dig deeper into Helen.
'The Odyssey' to open in IMAX
The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya.
It's set for an IMAX release, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an epic experience for movie fans everywhere.