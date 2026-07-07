Nyong'o to play Helen and Clytemnestra in Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, playing both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra, a first for any movie adaptation.
Nyong'o shared, "I was stunned when Chris told me he wanted me to play these two iconic characters," capturing just how big this moment feels.
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' examines wartime cost
Instead of focusing only on Helen's legendary beauty, Nolan's version will dive into the emotional journeys of both sisters as they navigate the fallout from the Trojan War.
The film explores how each channels their anger and pain, with Nyong'o saying it's "a lot about the cost of war on everybody."
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17.