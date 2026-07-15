Nyong'o wears Sabyasachi jewelry to 'The Odyssey' New York premiere
Entertainment
Lupita Nyong'o brought major style to The Odyssey's New York premiere on July 15, 2026.
She wore a strapless gold gown with shimmering lace that felt both fresh and classic.
The simple neckline made her Sabyasachi jewelry the real star of the night.
Nyong'o's diamond tiger ring, pearl necklace
Her look featured a gold Sabyasachi necklace with pearl strands and a standout diamond pendant, plus an 18-karat gold Bengal Tiger ring set with old mine-cut and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.
The tiger motif symbolized strength and confidence, fitting for a red carpet moment that was all about bold, cinematic fashion.