Dhanush's 'O.M' dips; global gross crosses ₹100cr in 5 days
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu-Hindi action thriller O.M Operation Mole witnessed a decline in its box office collection on Tuesday (Day 5). The film earned a net of ₹5.4cr across 6,108 shows, with the Tamil version contributing ₹3.4cr from 3,372 shows and the Telugu version bringing in ₹1.6cr from 1,612 shows. The Hindi version added a modest ₹40L from 1,124 shows to the total earnings, per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'O.M Operation Mole's total gross collections so far
The film's total India gross collections have now reached a whopping ₹71.25cr and total India net collections stand at ₹61.45cr.
Overseas, O.M Operation Mole collected ₹1cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹29.5cr so far.
This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹100.75cr.
Collection decline
'O.M Operation Mole': Ticket sales and occupancy rate details
The Day 5 collection of ₹5.4cr for O.M Operation Mole is a significant 14.3% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹6.3cr.
The film's occupancy on Day 5 averaged at a low 22.2% across its 6,108 shows in India, indicating a possible decline in audience interest after its initial release.
The film has sold an estimated total of 48,75,195 tickets during its run so far.
It is led by Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, among others.