The Day 5 collection of ₹5.4cr for O.M Operation Mole is a significant 14.3% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹6.3cr.

The film's occupancy on Day 5 averaged at a low 22.2% across its 6,108 shows in India, indicating a possible decline in audience interest after its initial release.

The film has sold an estimated total of 48,75,195 tickets during its run so far.

It is led by Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, among others.