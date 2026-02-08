Mumbai court clears Shahid Kapoor's 'O' Romeo' for release

The Bombay City Civil Court has dismissed a plea that sought to restrain the release of Shahid Kapoor 's upcoming film, O' Romeo. The order was passed on February 7 and allows the film to proceed with its theatrical release as scheduled on February 13, 2026. The case was filed by Sanober Shaikh , daughter of the late Hussain Ustara , who alleged that the film violated her father's privacy and reputation.

Legal proceedings Right to privacy ends after death, says court The legal challenge was heard on February 6, where it was noted that O' Romeo had been announced in late 2024. The court emphasized that the right to privacy is personal and ends after death, meaning it cannot be claimed by family members to stop a movie or other artistic project. The court also noted that stopping a film just before release can cause serious financial losses to filmmakers and others involved in the project.

Film's portrayal Film presented as fictional story, says court The court also noted that the gangster film has been presented as a fictional project with a disclaimer stating that the characters are fictional and any resemblance to real individuals is coincidental. The plaintiff had made a monetary claim for damages, which means the alleged harm could be addressed through financial compensation. Hence, there was no ground to stop the film's release.

