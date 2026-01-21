'O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri bring the drama Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

The trailer for O' Romeo just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as star-crossed lovers in Mumbai's gritty world.

They showed up in style at the launch—think black coat for Shahid, elegant white anarkali for Triptii—and even took time to snap selfies and accept flowers from fans.