'O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri bring the drama
The trailer for O' Romeo just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as star-crossed lovers in Mumbai's gritty world.
They showed up in style at the launch—think black coat for Shahid, elegant white anarkali for Triptii—and even took time to snap selfies and accept flowers from fans.
What's in the trailer?
Shahid plays Hussain Ustara, a gangster torn between love and violence, while Triptii brings intensity as his conflicted love interest.
The chemistry is strong, with Vishal Bhardwaj blending romance, action, and emotional tension.
Avinash Tiwary appears as the menacing antagonist, raising the stakes.
More to know
This marks Shahid's fourth team-up with director Bhardwaj after hits like Haider and Kaminey.
The cast also features Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, plus a special appearance by Vikrant Massey.
O' Romeo hits theaters on February 13—just in time for Valentine's!