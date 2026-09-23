Oasis expands new tour, adds Knebworth dates for 2027 return
Entertainment
Oasis is officially making their new tour even bigger due to phenomenal demand, adding extra shows.
The legendary band is heading back to Knebworth for two nights on September 25 and 26, 2027, over 30 years since its historic gigs there in 1996.
Oasis features 11 Etihad Stadium nights
The tour now features 11 nights at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, plus stops in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Boston, and Slane Castle in Ireland.
Paris gets two shows at Stade de France (July 20 and 23), with fresh dates also announced for Munich (July 6) and Rome (July 26).
All of this is part of celebrating the epic legacy of those original Knebworth concerts, moments that defined Oasis for a whole generation.