Oasis to return to Knebworth House for September 2027 shows

VIP packages (with extra perks) range from £317.50 to £513.50.

To snag tickets for Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September, you will need to register online and answer a trivia question.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft is opening all 37 gigs, including the Knebworth finale.

Organizers are urging everyone to take public transport: there will be special trains from Stevenage to London for two hours after each concert and coach options from across England and Wales, plus camping for those with tickets for Saturday night shows, allowing camping the night before and after for £60 per person, including parking, if you want the full experience and less traffic hassle.