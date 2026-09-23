Oberoi backs Khan's stance on online trolling and body-shaming
Vivek Oberoi has come out in support of Salman Khan's recent comments calling out online trolling and body-shaming.
At a Cancer Patients Aid Association event, Oberoi echoed Khan's message from Bigg Boss 20 about staying positive and not spreading negativity.
Khan had earlier defended Katrina Kaif against postpartum body-shaming, reminding everyone, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."
Oberoi ignores past, readies 'Ramayana' role
Even though Oberoi and Khan have had a rocky history since 2003, this time Oberoi focused only on the issue, not their past.
On the work front, he's gearing up for a role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, with releases lined up for Diwali 2026 and 2027.
Looks like he's keeping busy with some major projects!