Oberoi backs Khan's stance on online trolling and body-shaming

Vivek Oberoi has come out in support of Salman Khan's recent comments calling out online trolling and body-shaming.

At a Cancer Patients Aid Association event, Oberoi echoed Khan's message from Bigg Boss 20 about staying positive and not spreading negativity.

Khan had earlier defended Katrina Kaif against postpartum body-shaming, reminding everyone, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."