Oberoi completes dubbing for 'Two Zero One Four' opposite Shroff
Entertainment
Akshay Oberoi has just finished dubbing for his new action thriller, Two Zero One Four. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the movie features Oberoi as a terrorist and Jackie Shroff as an army officer trying to stop a global conspiracy.
The film was shot across Russia, Mumbai, and Kutch, sometimes at the same time Oberoi was working on Love Lottery in Dehradun.
Oberoi calls dubbing challenging but rewarding
Oberoi shared that wrapping up dubbing was both challenging but also very rewarding, reflecting how he's been taking on a mix of tough roles lately.
Besides Two Zero One Four, he's also set for the June release of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, a crime drama set in 1980s Goa with Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara, which shows just how much range he's bringing to his career right now.