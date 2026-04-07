Oberoi completes dubbing for 'Two Zero One Four' opposite Shroff

Oberoi calls dubbing challenging but rewarding

Oberoi shared that wrapping up dubbing was both challenging but also very rewarding, reflecting how he's been taking on a mix of tough roles lately.

Besides Two Zero One Four, he's also set for the June release of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, a crime drama set in 1980s Goa with Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara, which shows just how much range he's bringing to his career right now.