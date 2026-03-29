Oberoi on shaving head to play Shirani in 'Dhurandhar'
Entertainment
Bimal Oberoi, who plays Shirani in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, opened up about his tough audition journey: multiple rounds over months, and even shaving his head just for the role.
Landing this part is a huge deal for Oberoi, especially since he restarted acting in 2018.
Oberoi praises Singh, calls 'Dhurandhar' milestone
Oberoi called this film a major milestone and said he had to prepare a lot before joining.
He gave a special shoutout to co-star Ranveer Singh, who not only acted but also helped new actors settle in.
Their first chat on set made Oberoi feel welcome and ready to take on key scenes with confidence.