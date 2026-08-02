Oberoi will donate 'Ramayana' fee to support children with cancer
Vivek Oberoi is starring in the mega-budget Bollywood epic Ramayana, but he's chosen not to take any payment for his role. Instead, he'll donate his entire fee to support children battling cancer, a cause that means a lot to him.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in leading roles.
'Ramayana' Kapoor reportedly earning 150cr
Oberoi explained, "I don't want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer."
He's excited about the project and proud that Ramayana is helping Indian cinema shine globally.
The movie includes Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
It's coming out in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027, and with Ranbir reportedly earning ₹150 crore for his role, it's one of India's most expensive films ever.