Horror sensation 'Obsession' gets more shows amid huge demand

The Hollywood film Obsession has surprised trade and industry experts with its strong performance at the Indian box office . The movie raked in around ₹1.75cr net on its opening day (Friday) and saw a significant increase in shows due to high demand, reported Bollywood Hungama. The report also revealed that contrary to rumors, the movie won't release digitally on June 2.

Box office performance Trade sources expect healthy lifetime collection for 'Obsession' The paid previews reportedly earned ₹46L, prompting exhibitors to increase the number of shows. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Universal Pictures asked for just 2 shows in each property." "They also didn't go all out with the showcasing. Once the Thursday numbers were in front of the exhibitors, they themselves began increasing the shows." Despite potential dips due to the IPL final on Sunday and new releases from June 4, Obsession is expected to have a healthy lifetime.

Digital release rumors 'There's no way it'll be released so soon digitally' Amid social media outrage over cuts made by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in two crucial scenes, there was speculation about Obsession's digital release on June 2. However, a source told the outlet, "Obsession is not releasing on streaming platforms anywhere in the world on June 2." "It was released in North America on May 15, and there's no way it'll be released so soon digitally, in less than 21 days, especially when it's doing so well."

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