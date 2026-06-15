'Obsession' grosses $286.5 million worldwide, Barker's film is highest-grossing festival acquisition
Entertainment
Obsession, a low-budget horror film Curry Barker, has stunned everyone by earning $286.5 million worldwide, easily beating The Blair Witch Project and Get Out at the box office.
Made for just $750,000 and picked up by Focus Features for $15 million at TIFF, it's now the highest-grossing festival acquisition ever.
Focus Features expects to make $125 million
The film's wild success means big profits: Focus Features expects to make $125 million, while Capstone Pictures and the creative crew will split up to $50 million.
Thanks to a bonus deal negotiated by executive producer Jason Blum, Blumhouse Atomic is making $17 million in bonuses as the movie keeps smashing milestones.