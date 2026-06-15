'Obsession' grosses $286.5 million worldwide, Barker's film is highest-grossing festival acquisition Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Obsession, a low-budget horror film Curry Barker, has stunned everyone by earning $286.5 million worldwide, easily beating The Blair Witch Project and Get Out at the box office.

Made for just $750,000 and picked up by Focus Features for $15 million at TIFF, it's now the highest-grossing festival acquisition ever.