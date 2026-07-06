'Obsession' grosses $403 million worldwide on $750,000 budget so far

Barker's 'Obsession' $14 million TIFF record deal

The film kept building momentum after its modest $17 million opening weekend, even earning more in later weeks, especially during the July 4 holiday when it pulled in another $17.3 million globally.

Its supernatural love story really clicked with Gen Z audiences.

Fun fact: Barker was inspired by The Simpsons and went from YouTube sketches to making his theatrical debut after scoring the biggest genre film deal ever at TIFF with Focus Features paying $14 million for the rights.