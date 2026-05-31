Horror sensation 'Obsession' nears ₹5cr mark in India

Obsession is a psychological horror film that marks the feature directorial debut of 26-year-old filmmaker Barker. The movie stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles, with Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter appearing in supporting roles. It was released internationally on May 15 and has been a massive hit overseas. In India, the film's total gross collection currently stands at around ₹5.4 crore.

Storyline

Plot of the film

The plot of Obsession follows Bear (Johnston), an employee at a music store who buys a supernatural toy. This toy grants his wish for his friend Nikki (Navarrette) to fall in love with him. However, things soon spiral out of control, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, as part of its Midnight Madness section.