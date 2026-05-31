Horror sensation 'Obsession' nears ₹5cr mark in India
What's the story
The horror thriller Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, experienced a significant jump in its box office collection on Saturday. After opening with ₹1.75 crore net on Friday, the film's earnings surged to ₹2.75 crore net across 1,151 screens in India on Day 2, per Sacnilk. This marks a growth of over 57%, bringing its total net collection to ₹4.5 crore in just two days.
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Obsession is a psychological horror film that marks the feature directorial debut of 26-year-old filmmaker Barker. The movie stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles, with Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter appearing in supporting roles. It was released internationally on May 15 and has been a massive hit overseas. In India, the film's total gross collection currently stands at around ₹5.4 crore.
Storyline
Plot of the film
The plot of Obsession follows Bear (Johnston), an employee at a music store who buys a supernatural toy. This toy grants his wish for his friend Nikki (Navarrette) to fall in love with him. However, things soon spiral out of control, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, as part of its Midnight Madness section.