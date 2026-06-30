'Obsession' lands on Prime Video after over $370 million box office

Watch 'Obsession' rent $19.99 buy $24.99

You can rent Obsession for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99 on Prime Video: no need for a Prime membership, just an Amazon account.

Rentals give you 30 days to start and 48 hours once you hit play.

The story follows Bear Bailey, whose crush spirals into obsession with some seriously dark consequences, making this one a must-watch if you're into unique thrillers with unexpected twists.