'Obsession' lands on Prime Video after over $370 million box office
Entertainment
Obsession, the indie horror film from 26-year-old Curry Barker, just landed on Prime Video after surprising everyone with an over $370 million box office run on a tiny $750,000 budget.
Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, it's Barker's first big-screen project, and it's already making waves for its fresh take on twisted romance.
Watch 'Obsession' rent $19.99 buy $24.99
You can rent Obsession for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99 on Prime Video: no need for a Prime membership, just an Amazon account.
Rentals give you 30 days to start and 48 hours once you hit play.
The story follows Bear Bailey, whose crush spirals into obsession with some seriously dark consequences, making this one a must-watch if you're into unique thrillers with unexpected twists.