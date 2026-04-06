'Odeya' star Niranjan attacked by unidentified men in Bengaluru bar
Entertainment
Kannada actor Niranjan, known for Odeya, was attacked by a group of unidentified men at a Bengaluru bar on Saturday.
The trouble started when someone pushed and argued with him over territory, right after he'd dropped by to meet fellow actor Yashas Surya.
Actor Niranjan assaulted with beer bottles
Although the argument seemed to cool off after Niranjan spoke to the bar owner, it flared up again when three or four people showed up in a silver Innova.
They assaulted him and hit him on the head with beer bottles, leaving him injured and without his wristwatch.
Niranjan has filed a police complaint, and officers say they're working to piece together what happened and find those responsible.