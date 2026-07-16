Odisha's 1st animated feature 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' releases on July 17
Big news for animation fans: Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the first-ever animated feature film from Odisha, is releasing on July 17!
Based on the spiritual legends of Lord Jagannath, the movie will be shown in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu across over 300 screens in India.
This comes after the studio's TV series Jay Jagannath made its mark on POGO in 2024.
Dalai trained local talent since 2008
This film marks a big milestone for Ele Animations and its founder Durga Prasad Dalai, who started training local talent back in 2008 to build up Odisha's animation scene.
The team, led by director Shripad Warkhedkar and writer Pallavi Sharma, got support from Toonz Media Group and Cinepolis to bring this project nationwide.
Up next, Ele Animations is working on Sanatan Universe, an ambitious concept blending devotion with entertainment to connect with young viewers everywhere.