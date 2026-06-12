Odissi legend Varadkar wins Sangeet Natak Akademi Award credits gurus
Odissi legend Shubhada Varadkar just bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, one of India's top honors for the arts.
With over 40 years devoted to this dance form, she credits her teachers, students, and supporters for shaping her journey, saying, "The award may bear my name but it belongs to my gurus, students, musicians, family and the countless rasikas who have walked alongside me."
Varadkar trained under Mohapatra staged comeback
Varadkar first fell in love with Odissi in the 1980s under Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra's guidance, developing a style known for its emotion and precision.
She also used the Sanskrita Foundation to support underprivileged dancers.
After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2006 and recovering from major lung surgery recently, she returned to performing, calling her ability to keep dancing "There can be no bigger blessing for an artiste."