Odissi legend Varadkar wins Sangeet Natak Akademi Award credits gurus

Varadkar trained under Mohapatra staged comeback

Varadkar first fell in love with Odissi in the 1980s under Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra's guidance, developing a style known for its emotion and precision.

She also used the Sanskrita Foundation to support underprivileged dancers.

After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2006 and recovering from major lung surgery recently, she returned to performing, calling her ability to keep dancing "There can be no bigger blessing for an artiste."