O'Donnell calls feud with Trump 'trippy' after 2025 Ireland move
Entertainment
Rosie O'Donnell opened up about her long-running feud with Donald Trump, calling it "trippy" and "unbelievable" to have him as her archnemesis.
After years in the political spotlight, she moved to Ireland in 2025 to get some distance and says it helped her "reclaim" herself and rediscover empathy.
O'Donnell's 'Common Knowledge' premieres in NYC
O'Donnell credits much of her emotional growth to time spent with her youngest child Clay, who is non-binary and autistic.
Their close bond inspired parts of her new one-woman show Common Knowledge, a project she calls a "love letter" to Clay, which premiered in New York City today.
She's also set to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! from August 17, where she'll keep speaking out on issues that matter to her.