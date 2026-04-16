Christopher Nolan wows CinemaCon with intense 'Odyssey' scenes
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan unveiled his historical drama The Odyssey at CinemaCon on Wednesday, the annual trade show for the exhibition industry. The film is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca. The story follows Odysseus's arduous journey home after the Trojan War. During his presentation, Nolan explained why he chose to adapt this timeless tale for contemporary audiences.
Director's insight
'It's not a story. It's the story'
During his presentation, Nolan said, "Why The Odyssey? The Odyssey is a story that has fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years. It's not a story. It's the story." He also shared an extended clip from the film, which included scenes of Damon as Odysseus and the famous Trojan horse attack sequence. The latter was a pivotal moment in Greek mythology when the Greeks used a wooden horse to infiltrate Troy and end the war.
Filming challenges
Nolan opened up about filming challenges
Nolan also opened up about the difficulties of filming The Odyssey, which took them across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, and Scotland. He called it "This has been an absolute nightmare to film - but in all the right ways." He particularly praised Damon's dedication to the role. "He was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind," Nolan said.
Technical innovation
'The Odyssey' shot entirely in IMAX
The Odyssey will be the first film ever to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, a feat Nolan called his "longest-held ambition." His previous blockbuster Oppenheimer saw a massive 20% of overall box office grosses coming from the premium format. Nolan's other notable works include the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar. The Odyssey releases on July 17.