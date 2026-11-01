'Off Campus' S2 premieres April 28 2027 on Prime Video
Entertainment
Off Campus is back for season two on Prime Video, landing April 28, 2027.
The show picks up with Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis's romance at Briar University, inspired by Elle Kennedy's novels.
Produced by Temple Hill, with Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore as co-showrunners, the new season will stream in more than 240 countries, so fans everywhere can tune in.
Abdalla Kalyn return after 36 million viewers
Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn return as Allie and Dean, while Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli are back as Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham.
The first season was a major hit, racking up 36 million viewers in just 12 days after its May 2026 premiere.
Expect more campus drama, romance, and plenty of hockey vibes this time around too.