'Off Campus' S2 premieres April 28 2027 on Prime Video

Off Campus is back for season two on Prime Video, landing April 28, 2027.

The show picks up with Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis's romance at Briar University, inspired by Elle Kennedy's novels.

Produced by Temple Hill, with Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore as co-showrunners, the new season will stream in more than 240 countries, so fans everywhere can tune in.