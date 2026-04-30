'Office Romance' sees Lopez play CEO falling for Goldstein's lawyer Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The first look at Office Romance is here!

Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a no-nonsense CEO whose work life gets complicated when she catches feelings for the new lawyer, Daniel (Brett Goldstein).

The film follows their struggle to keep things professional while sparks fly, putting both Jackie's career and the company on the line.

Catch it June 5, 2026.