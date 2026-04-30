'Office Romance' sees Lopez play CEO falling for Goldstein's lawyer
The first look at Office Romance is here!
Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a no-nonsense CEO whose work life gets complicated when she catches feelings for the new lawyer, Daniel (Brett Goldstein).
The film follows their struggle to keep things professional while sparks fly, putting both Jackie's career and the company on the line.
Catch it June 5, 2026.
Parker directs 'Office Romance' featuring Olmos
Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), this rom-com brings Lopez and Edward James Olmos back together after Selena.
The cast also features Betty Gilpin as Jackie's close friend Sydney, Jodie Whittaker as Daniel's sister Lizzy, plus Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, and Bradley Whitford.
With its mix of laughs and real-life office drama, Office Romance looks set to be a relatable summer watch.