Offset details April 6 Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood shooting recovery
Entertainment
Offset opened up about getting shot outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on April 6 and his road to recovery.
Even while still on an IV, he told the Creators Inc. podcast he's grateful to be healing and isn't letting anything slow him down: "The show don't never stop at the end of the day."
Offset returned to Rowfest in wheelchair
Just five days after the incident, Offset was back performing, starting his set in a wheelchair at Arkansas's Rowfest before standing up for a full show.
He even flew to Los Angeles in a bed on a private jet just to keep working.
Offset says his next album is inspired by everything he's been through lately, showing he's using real-life struggles as fuel for his music.