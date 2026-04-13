Offset returns to Coachella in a wheelchair days after shooting Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Offset made a powerful comeback at Coachella over the weekend, performing mostly in a wheelchair just days after being shot outside a Florida casino.

He shared moments from the stage on Instagram, simply captioning them "REAL LOVE," and thanked fans for their support as he focused on family, recovery, and music.

Two people were detained after the incident, including rapper Lil TJay.