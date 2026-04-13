Offset returns to Coachella in a wheelchair days after shooting
Entertainment
Offset made a powerful comeback at Coachella over the weekend, performing mostly in a wheelchair just days after being shot outside a Florida casino.
He shared moments from the stage on Instagram, simply captioning them "REAL LOVE," and thanked fans for their support as he focused on family, recovery, and music.
Two people were detained after the incident, including rapper Lil TJay.
Bieber returns as Karol G headlines
This year's festival was all about big returns: Justin Bieber hit the stage for his first live show in four years, while Karol G made history as Coachella's first Latina headliner with a set celebrating Latino pride and unity.