'Oh Butterfly' releasing this weekend: Cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Heads up, movie fans: Oh Butterfly, a Tamil romantic crime thriller, lands in theaters on March 6.

Directed by newcomer Vijay Ranganathan, the film stars Nivedhithaa Sathish as Gouri alongside Ciby Chandran and others.

The story follows a newlywed couple whose peaceful vacation gets shaken up when Gouri's ex unexpectedly shows up.