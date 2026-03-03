'Oh Butterfly' releasing this weekend: Cast, plot, trailer
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Oh Butterfly, a Tamil romantic crime thriller, lands in theaters on March 6.
Directed by newcomer Vijay Ranganathan, the film stars Nivedhithaa Sathish as Gouri alongside Ciby Chandran and others.
The story follows a newlywed couple whose peaceful vacation gets shaken up when Gouri's ex unexpectedly shows up.
What to expect from the film?
Expect secrets, betrayal, and plenty of suspense as the drama unfolds in an isolated setting.
The film leans into the "Butterfly Effect," where one surprise visit sparks a chain of twists.
Crew and production details
Shot across Kothagiri, Kodaikanal, and Chennai, Oh Butterfly boasts music by Vaisakh Somanath and visuals from Vedaraman Sankaran.
It's produced by Anthill Cinema and Palampur Talkies, and is set for a theatrical release.