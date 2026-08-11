Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' crashes; India gross at ₹4.2cr

The film's occupancy varied across major regions in India.

On Day 4, it was 9% in the National Capital Region (NCR), while in Mumbai and Pune, it reached 12.5% and 10%, respectively.

Bengaluru saw a higher occupancy at 13.5%, followed by Kolkata at 9.5% and Hyderabad at 13.3%.

The film is directed by Amit Rai and also stars Shreedhar Dubey, Jitendra Joshi, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Rajesh Kumar.