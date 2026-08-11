Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' crashes; India gross at ₹4.2cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has witnessed a drastic drop in its box office collection on Day 4. After a steady growth over the first three days with collections of ₹0.9cr, ₹1.1cr, and ₹1.25cr, respectively, it collected just ₹0.25cr on Monday (August 10), reported Sacnilk. This marks an 80% decline from Sunday to Monday's net collection.
Box office performance
Film's total collections and show count in India
The film's total India gross collections now stand at ₹4.2cr and total India net collections at ₹3.5cr.
On its opening day, the film had a 20% occupancy across 844 shows in India, which increased to 29% on the second day with 721 shows and further climbed to 35% on the third day with 749 shows before witnessing a sharp decline on Day 4 with just 11% occupancy across 663 shows.
Regional performance
Day 4 occupancy across major regions in India
The film's occupancy varied across major regions in India.
On Day 4, it was 9% in the National Capital Region (NCR), while in Mumbai and Pune, it reached 12.5% and 10%, respectively.
Bengaluru saw a higher occupancy at 13.5%, followed by Kolkata at 9.5% and Hyderabad at 13.3%.
The film is directed by Amit Rai and also stars Shreedhar Dubey, Jitendra Joshi, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Rajesh Kumar.