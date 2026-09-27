Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' locks Netflix premiere date
What's the story
Ohh My Dog, directed by Amit Rai and starring Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra, will be released on Netflix on October 1. The film was released in cinemas on August 7. It was backed by Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hat Entertainment Solutions and distributed by AA Films.
Plot
What is the movie about?
Ohh My Dog is a heartwarming tale that explores the bond between humans and dogs.
The story unfolds in two timelines, narrating two parallel tales.
One story follows Appu (Mahi Rai), who loses his indie dog Momo, while the other revolves around Prince, a young laborer in Bihar who goes missing.
His loyal dog Oscar then turns into a detective to find him.
Supporting roles
Cast and crew of the project
The film also stars Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, and Shreedhar Dubey.
It was produced by Rajesh Bhardwaj, Rai, and Sana Warsi.
The technical team included cinematographer Mate Herbai, who has worked on international films such as On Body and Soul (2017).
The project raked in ₹5.88 crore nett domestically.