'Oho Enthan Baby' on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

A fresh Tamil romantic drama, "Oho Enthan Baby," is coming to Netflix on August 8. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film stars newcomer Rudra with Mithila Palkar and Vishnu Vishal.

The story follows a young filmmaker reflecting on his old love while pitching his first movie idea.

You can catch it in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada too.