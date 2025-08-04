Next Article
'Oho Enthan Baby' on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast
A fresh Tamil romantic drama, "Oho Enthan Baby," is coming to Netflix on August 8. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film stars newcomer Rudra with Mithila Palkar and Vishnu Vishal.
The story follows a young filmmaker reflecting on his old love while pitching his first movie idea.
You can catch it in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada too.
What to expect from the film
This one stands out from typical action-packed Tamil movies—expect more heart and humor as it explores both personal and career struggles.
With Anju Kurian, Mysskin, and Redin Kingsley in the cast and music by Jen Martin, the film promises a blend of romance, laughs, and some real emotional depth.