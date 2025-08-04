Next Article
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on Canada cafe shooting
Kapil Sharma, host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, addressed a recent shooting at his cafe in Canada through an Instagram video.
He thanked Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police for their support, reassured everyone that no one was hurt, and called for unity against violence.
The cafe is back open for business
Sharma shared that The Kaps Cafe is already back open. Fans flooded social media with messages praising his resilience and saying they're eager to visit.
Meanwhile, Kapil keeps the laughs coming on his show, which recently featured Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.