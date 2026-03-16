'Okay now,' Jannat Zubair on being chased by goons
Entertainment
TV actor Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan went through a frightening ordeal the previous day; they were allegedly attacked and chased by unidentified assailants while driving on the highway.
Both siblings opened up about it on Instagram, sharing that although the situation was intense, they're both okay.
The police are investigating the matter
Jannat thanked everyone for their concern and said it meant a lot during such a tough moment.
She also mentioned that police are now investigating to catch those responsible.
She said the police are actively investigating the matter.