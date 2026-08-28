Olivia Dean hints at India tour stop?
What's the story
English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has teased a possible visit to India as part of her ongoing The Art of Loving Live tour. The artist hinted at this on Instagram on Friday, posting a picture from her tour with the caption "see you soon?" and an Indian flag emoji. This post led fans to speculate about potential stops in India.
Details
Fans received a message saying, 'India! more coming soon...'
Dean's Instagram post also included a link to her website, which directed fans to her merchandise page.
When users registered via text message on this page, they received a response saying, "India! more coming soon..." followed by Dean's signature strawberry emoji.
This emoji is also linked to her latest album, The Art of Loving.
Tour details
Lollapalooza speculation
Dean is currently on her tour, which started in April 2026 and covers North America, Europe, and Oceania until October 2026.
Dean's post has sparked speculation among fans about her potential participation in the upcoming fifth edition of Lollapalooza India.
This music festival is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24 in Mumbai.
Popularity
Dean's chart-topping hits and success
Dean's music has been well-received worldwide, with songs like So Easy (To Fall in Love) from The Art of Loving and Dive from her debut solo album Messy becoming fan favorites.
Her sophomore album peaked at number one in Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the UK.
It also debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at number three in January 2026.