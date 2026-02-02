Grammy Awards 2026: Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist

British R&B sensation Olivia Dean has bagged Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards . Her soulful blend of pop and R&B has earned her a dedicated following, with songs like Man I Need and Nice to Each Other going viral. Her album The Art of Loving debuted at No. 8 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 68th annual Grammy Awards were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (local time).

Acceptance speech 'I'm a product of bravery...' Dean was visibly emotional as she accepted her award. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her team, especially her best friend and manager Emily, who she said had been on this journey with her for 10 years. "I guess I want to say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," Dean said. "I wouldn't be here, I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated."

Career highlights Dean's hit single topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart Dean's single Man I Need hit No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. She announced her Grammy nomination on Instagram in November, expressing her disbelief and gratitude. "Had to take sec to process this but I've been nominated for a Grammy," she wrote. "Thank u world and the @recordingacademy! No words."

Advertisement

Nominees Other nominees in the Best New Artist category Dean was up against several talented artists for the Best New Artist award. These include KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. KATSEYE is a six-member girl group formed through HYBE and Geffen Records's Dream Academy show. The Marias are an indie pop band from Los Angeles that has released two EPs and two albums since their formation in 2016.

Advertisement