Olivia Dean wins big at BRIT Awards 2026 Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Olivia Dean stole the show at this year's BRIT Awards in Manchester, taking home four big wins—Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for her collab Rein Me In with Sam Fender.

Other standouts were Wolf Alice (Group of the Year), Sam Fender (Best Alternative/Rock Act), Dave (Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act), and Rosalia (International Artist).