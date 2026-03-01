Olivia Dean wins big at BRIT Awards 2026
Olivia Dean stole the show at this year's BRIT Awards in Manchester, taking home four big wins—Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for her collab Rein Me In with Sam Fender.
Other standouts were Wolf Alice (Group of the Year), Sam Fender (Best Alternative/Rock Act), Dave (Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act), and Rosalia (International Artist).
Mark Ronson paid tribute to Amy Winehouse
Dean lit up the stage with a dreamy performance of Man I Need on a pink circular platform, backed by her band.
Mark Ronson received a special honor for Outstanding Contribution to Music and gave an emotional tribute to Amy Winehouse.
The night also remembered Ozzy Osbourne, who was posthumously awarded Lifetime Achievement after his passing last year.