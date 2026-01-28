A24 wins Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' after 72-hour bidding war

The bidding for The Invite started at $10 million and went up from there. Initially, Netflix , Neon, Searchlight, and even Sony were in the race. Warner Bros 's new contemporary film label also made a last-minute bid before A24 clinched the deal. The film is produced by Annapurna Pictures and Megan Ellison, who previously worked with Wilde on Booksmart.

Film details

'The Invite' features an ensemble cast and unique filming style

The Invite also stars Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz as the upstairs neighbors who come for dinner. Wilde shot the film in chronological order, treating it like a play. She told Deadline that the premiere at Sundance was "the best night of my life." The film is co-repped by UTA Independent Film Group and FilmNation. Wilde wanted a theatrical release for the film.