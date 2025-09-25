From 'Booksmart' to 'A Vigilante': Olivia Wilde's must-watch movies

Olivia Wilde has established herself as a versatile filmmaker, known for her unique storytelling style. From her debut with Booksmart to her latest projects, Wilde's films often explore themes of identity, empowerment, and social commentary. Her ability to blend humor with poignant narratives has earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. Here are five films that showcase Wilde's distinctive approach to filmmaking.

#1 'Booksmart': A coming-of-age classic Booksmart is Wilde's directorial debut and a coming-of-age story that breaks the mold. It follows two overachieving high school seniors who decide to let loose on the last day of school. The film is praised for its authentic portrayal of friendship and youth culture, while also addressing issues like academic pressure and self-discovery. Wilde's direction brings out both humor and heart in this modern classic.

#2 'Don't Worry Darling': A psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling sees Wilde take a turn into the psychological thriller territory. The film explores themes of control and reality in a seemingly perfect community. With its suspenseful plot and stunning visuals, it delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal expectations. Wilde's direction keeps audiences on the edge of their seats while encouraging them to question their own perceptions.

#3 'The Lazarus Effect': A sci-fi exploration In The Lazarus Effect, Wilde stars in a sci-fi thriller that delves into the boundaries between life and death. The film revolves around a group of researchers who make a groundbreaking discovery but face unforeseen consequences. Wilde's involvement in this project highlights her versatility as an actress while also showcasing her interest in thought-provoking narratives that challenge scientific ethics.

#4 'Drinking Buddies': A realistic portrayal of relationships Drinking Buddies is an indie film where Wilde plays a lead role, giving us an authentic look at modern relationships. Set in a craft brewery, the film captures the nuances of friendship, love, and the complexities of adult life. The improvised dialogues and naturalistic style make it relatable, while Wilde's performance adds depth to the character's journey.