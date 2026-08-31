Soni Razdan-Raghubir Yadav's 'Om Ka Hari' locks release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated family dramedy Om Ka Hari, featuring Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha, will be released on September 18, 2026. The film is directed by Harish Vyas and also stars Raghubir Yadav, Samta Sudiksha, and Ayesha Kapur. The announcement was made on Instagram with a poster of the film that read: "Warning! People in this family are not as close as they appear."
Film's theme
What is the film about?
Om Ka Hari delves into the complex relationship between a father, Hari Prasad Sharma, and his son, Om Prasad Sharma.
Their differences often lead to clashes; however, there's also humor and warmth in their lives.
The film marks Vyas's third project on love after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele.
Both projects starred Jha.
Production details
Asha Bhosle sang for 'Om Ka Hari'
Om Ka Hari will feature music by late legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and Paresh Pahuja, among others.
Notably, Bhosle's last recorded film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, will be part of this project.
It will be released on September 8, on her birth anniversary.
Festival screenings
Film screened at multiple international festivals
Om Ka Hari has already been screened at various film festivals.
The project had its world premiere in Stuttgart in 2025 and was later screened at IFFM Melbourne and CSAFF.
Its Indian premiere took place at the Closing Gala of the Red Lorry Film Festival.