Soni Razdan-Raghubir Yadav's 'Om Ka Hari' locks release date

Om Ka Hari delves into the complex relationship between a father, Hari Prasad Sharma, and his son, Om Prasad Sharma.

Their differences often lead to clashes; however, there's also humor and warmth in their lives.

The film marks Vyas's third project on love after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele.

Both projects starred Jha.